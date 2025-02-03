"We are only getting better and better": Twin Kakar sisters praise India's concert infrastructure

New Delhi [India], February 3 : The conversation around India's concert infrastructure has been gaining momentum, with many Indian artists sharing their thoughts on whether the country is truly ready for large-scale concerts that meet international standards.

Twin singers Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar, best known for their popular Bollywood hits including 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa', and 'Kya Say?', have weighed in on the topic.

Speaking to ANI, the sisters shared their views on concert infrastructure in India and praised the recent Coldplay concerts held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which they believe have set new standards for the Indian music industry.

The Coldplay concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, were a historic success as it drew over 2.5 lakh people to India's largest-ever concert.

"I think India is really having a moment because, comparing this year with previous years, we have come a long way. There is still a long way to go, but I think it's because of bands like Coldplay. You know, that was the biggest concert India has ever had, in Ahmedabad and in Mumbai. We've seen the scale of how big it can get, and here's hoping that for us and for all the other artists, we also get bigger opportunities. We now know this is possible, so yeah, it's amazing," Prakrit told ANI.

Prakriti and Sukriti also talked about the improvements in major Indian cities, which had become more capable of hosting large-scale events. While they acknowledged that some cities still have a "long way to go", they feel that cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad were well-equipped for "big concerts".

"They (Coldplay) have set the bar really high, but yes, all the metropolitan cities now have very good infrastructure, and it's getting better and better," Prakriti said.

"Some cities still have a long way to go, but where we belong, we are in a good place. Really big concerts can be managed in Bombay, Delhi, and Ahmedabad," her twin sister Sukriti added.

The discussion about India's concert infrastructure came into the spotlight after singer Diljit Dosanjh announced that he would not be holding more concerts in India until the infrastructure for live shows improves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kakar sisters recently released their latest single, 'Aa Zara', on January 24.

While sharing how special the song is for them, Prakriti said, "Aa Zara is a song that is really close to our hearts. We've observed that our fans love seeing us sing and dance together, and that's something we are both really passionate about."

Fans can listen to the track on Spotify and watch the official music video on their YouTube channel, SuPra.

