‘We Are Our Home’: Hina Khan Ties Knot With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal After Years of Dating, Shares Wedding Pictures

Television popular actress Hina Khan who is known for her stint in longest running tv show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai' is now married. Actress married to her long time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on 4th June 2025 (Wednesday) in presence of family and friends. The couple shared photos on Instagram with a long post. This news has came as a pleasant shock for her fans as they were anticipating this moment from long time.

While sharing the post actress wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."

The post was an instant hit, with fans and loved ones showering the newlyweds with love. Netizens are enamored with the romantic photos of the bride and groom. Rocky and Hina met on the set of actress debut show and felt an instant connection. Their bond started off as friendship and later turned into a relationship.

In June last year Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and she is currently taking the treatment for the same. Talking about Rocky's role in her cancer journey Hina expressed her feelings she said, “I get the strength from the people my partner Rocky, my mother, my brother, my cousins and Rocky's family – around me. I've so much love around me. Touch wood! Alhamdulillah, nazar na lage. That love keeps me going. It has really, really helped me reach where I'm today. I also can't even begin to tell you how much my admirers' wishes have meant to me, especially, in this journey."