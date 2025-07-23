"We Are So Blessed to Have You": Saiyaara's Star Ahaan Panday's Mother Deanne Panday Pens Emotional Note For Son After Successful Debut

Ahaan Panday brother of Alaana Panday and Annaya Panday who are influential figures in industry made is grand debut in movie world with Saiyaara . Movie is directed by Mohit Suri and Aneet Pandda plays the lead opposite Ahaan Panday. Fans are loving Ahaan and Aneet's on screen presence and chemistry. Many videos of fans crying exposing their true feelings of love after watching Saiyaara has gone viral on social media. Movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just four days of release. According to the media reports, on the first day, the film collected Rs 22 crore. Follwoing the sucess of movie Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday pens emotional note for son after successful debut.

While sharing a series of photos of Ahaan's childhood, She wrote, "You always pointed up to the stars when you were young,i never knew why?Played cricket,loved your bubble baths in your big bucket & blew kisses at me, loved poojas with Namdev Panditji.You fought to put the sticks & ghee in the pooja fire. You loved feeding your dadi prasad. You were born premature,40 days early so tiny for so long,but grew so fast into this loving child. loved to be in your great grand dads arms who touched 100 years old."

"You loved your grandparents so much & always gave your all to your friend’s, you yet do. Your grandparents & great grandparents are blessing you from above my darling son. Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you from so young, your respect for the elderly. Stay this way always no matter what the world throws at you. Good or bad, ups or downs stay grounded & kind. God bless you my boy. We are so blessed to have you. Go shine & share your light with all always."

Meanwhile, In a recent interview with Variety, director Mohit Suri disclosed that numerous industry veterans strongly discouraged him from making the film. Many were against the idea of launching a romantic drama with debutant actors in a time dominated by high-budget spectacles and action-packed blockbusters. Explaining the reasoning behind the pushback, Suri recounted what he was told by industry filmmakers, “No one’s going to make a film with youngsters or a love story in this market, especially not with newcomers. Today’s cinema is all about larger-than-life productions and guaranteed blockbusters.”