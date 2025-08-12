"We are so proud of your sweet nature..": Billy Joel shares family photo on his daughter Della's 10th birthday

Washington DC [US], August 12 : Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel recently celebrated his daughter Della's 10th birthday, and he shared a few stunning pictures on his social media handle.

In one photo, Joel was pictured sitting on a beach with his wife Alexis and their two daughters, Della Rose and Remy, 7, reported People.

"Happy 10th birthday Della Ross," Joel wrote in his caption. "We are so proud of your sweet nature, empathy for others and endless love."

"You see everything through caring eyes. We could not ask for anything more. We all love you beyond measure. How did we get to 10 years already? It seems like just yesterday you were running around the house looking for 'Piano Man'"

Joel shares daughter Alexa Ray, 39, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, and is dad to daughters Della and Remy with his wife Alexis, whom he married in 2015, as per the outlet.

Joel earlier said that he always knew fatherhood would be one of the most important chapters in his life. "I love all of my girls. And poetic justice, I had all girls, of course, but I'm really enjoying this a lot," he said. "It's something I was looking forward to all my life, and here I am," reported People.

Joel shared that all three of his girls are musically inclined; Alexa has performed with Joel numerous times. Della and Remy joined Joel on stage during the final show of his Madison Square Garden residency in July 2024.

"Poor things, they inherited the curse [of music]," Joel said. "Sometimes it's a blessing [being musically inclined]. Sometimes it can be a burden. I inherited it from my parents. My father was very musical, so was my mom. There's a responsibility to it too."

"It means a lot to me, and I think that's maybe part of the father thing," said Joel, adding, "I didn't have a dad, so it was very important for me to be a dad," reported People.

