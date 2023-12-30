"We are travelling to places like...": Tanuj Virwani reveals his honeymoon plans with wife Tanya Jacob

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Actor Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob are the newly-wed pair in B-town and they have treated their fans with mesmerizing snaps of their wedding on social media.

The duo got married on the auspicious day of Christmas, that is, December 25.

The actor shared his honeymoon plans with his wife Tanya and said, "Well, first of all, thanks to one and all for all the love, kindness and support that you all have sent me. My comments section and DMs are filled with good wishes and I am so grateful to everyone. Well, yes, our honeymoon is indeed happening soon and we are travelling to places like Paris, Prague, Vienna & Budapest and henceforth, we will be travelling from 3rd January to 18th January. Post that, there's a crazy and hectic work schedule that's awaiting both of us."

He added, "Also, the reason why we picked the dates from the 3rd onwards was because we wanted to celebrate New Year's Eve together with our families here in Lonavala as a form of extended celebration since the wedding vibe is still on. So yes, looking forward to a romantic and blissful honeymoon with the love of my life. Thanks to all for your kind words and support. We cherish every bit of it together as a couple."

Notably, Tanuj is the son of actor Rati Agnihotri and the nephew of Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri.

Tanuj is best known for his role as Vayu Raghavan in the sports-thriller web series 'Inside Edge' which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The series also starred Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, he was also seen in 'Illegal Season 2' and 'Cartel'.

He will be next seen in the web shows 'Ved' and 'Parchaaiyaan.'

