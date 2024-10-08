"We are very proud": Karan Johar on receiving National Award for 'Bhramastra'

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Filmmaker Karan Johar is elated as he bagged National Award for his film 'Bhramastra: Part One - Shiva'.

Karan and director Ayan Mukerji, who collaborated on 'Bhramastra', were felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic) on Tuesday at the 70th National Film Awards Ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday evening.

Before attending the ceremony, Karan spoke withand expressed his happiness over the prestigious honour.

"We are very excited that Brahmastra is getting so many honours and awards. We are here to receive it very humbly. We are very proud. Indian cinema has a very big role on the global map of cinema," Karan said.

Ayan also spoke withand expressed his emotions.

"Felling very good today. Very happy, humble and honoured to be here," he shared.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

