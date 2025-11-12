"We both feel very protective of our son": Hailey Bieber shares how she and Justin manage parenting

Washington, DC [US], November 12 : Hailey Bieber recently opened up about her life as a new mom and wife.

According to PEOPLE, in a recent interview with a magazine, the model and entrepreneur spoke about how she and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, are learning to balance their marriage, their baby, and their busy lives, and how the two are taking things "one step at a time."

"We both feel very protective of our son, and I don't think that's ever going to change. But our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we're just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there," the Rhode founder said.

Bieber also shared that she feels "really comfortable" with the balance she and Justin have found between what they choose to share publicly and what they keep private about their relationship.

Hailey and Justin share a 15-month-old son, Jack Blues. When asked if there was anything she wished she had known before becoming a mother, Hailey admitted that nothing could have prepared her for the experience. "I didn't think there was anything someone could tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she said.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii six years later, welcomed Jack in August 2024. They had earlier announced the pregnancy in May of the same year. Since then, the proud parents have offered fans a peek into their growing family life.

