"We can't all just sit back...": Robert De Niro slams Trump at Cannes Film Festival

Washington [US], May 14 : Robert De Niro received an honorary Palme d'Or award at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where he delivered a powerful speech criticising Donald Trump's policies.

De Niro expressed his concerns about the impact of Trump's presidency on democracy, the arts, and education.

"We are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted," De Niro said, emphasising that art is democratic and inclusive, bringing people together and embracing diversity, according to Deadline.

He slammed Trump's actions, including cutting funding for the arts, humanities, and education, and imposing a 100 per cent tariff on foreign films.

"You can't put a price on creativity, but apparently you can put a tariff on it," De Niro added.

De Niro stressed that Trump's actions are not just an American problem but a global one, requiring collective action.

"We can't all just sit back and watch. We have to act and we have to act now, not with violence but with great passion and determination," he urged, as quoted by Deadline.

De Niro concluded his speech by emphasising the importance of celebrating art and liberty, quoting the French Revolution's motto: "Liberte, egalite, fraternite".

Leonardo DiCaprio presented the honorary Palme d'Or award to De Niro, praising his contributions to cinema.

DiCaprio recalled his early career, highlighting De Niro's role in his breakthrough film, This Boy's Life.

"He created the blueprint. He wasn't just another great actor, he was the actor," DiCaprio said.

Earlier, actor Whoopi Goldberg also raised her concerns over President Donald Trump's proposal to implement a 100 per cent tariff on foreign-produced movies, calling it a move that would limit the US film industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor