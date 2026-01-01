"We choose togetherness forever": Shikhar Dhawan gets engaged to his girlfriend Sophie Shine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan got engaged to his girlfriend Sophie Shine.

On Monday, the couple shared the news on Instagram with a dreamy picture, by writing a heartfelt caption that read, "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. -Shikhar & Sophie"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTaLmUbDJSl/

Netizens congratulated and showered blessings on the newly-engaged couple in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Congratulation guys" while another dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have been dating for a while. They also confirmed their relationship by sharing a post captioned, "My love," with a red heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJHGrhyoZQa/?hl=en

Since then, they often share adorable pictures and reels with each other on social media.

Earlier, Shikhar was married to Ayesha Mukherje and had a son named Zoravar. In October 2023, they parted ways after eight years of marriage. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty. He has not been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for two years since the end of the marriage.

He also opened up on his relationship with his son, Zoravar, in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Dhawan revealed that it has been one year since the 39-year-old talked to his little one. He said that it had been two years since he had seen his son Zoravar. He accepted that it's hard but one learns to live with it.

"It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it and I miss him. But again, I talk to him spiritually. I feel like I'm talking to my son every day. I'm hugging him. So I give my energy there spiritually. If I have to bring my son back, that is the only way I can bring. My sadness won't help. I'm giving him so much happiness... My son is 11 years old now but I've only seen him for 2.5 years, at the age of 11. So I used to travel. In my case, he used to live in Australia. When I got married, I adopted two daughters from my wife's first marriage. So he couldn't shift here. But that was the situation and I took it in my stride and I was happy with that. Of course, when the separation happened, things changed... we make ourselves mold in it...," Dhawan told ANI.

