"We continue to fall in love again...": Shreya Ghoshal pens heartfelt note for husband on 10th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 : Singer Shreya Ghoshal marked her 10th wedding anniversary, and penned a heartfelt message for her husband Shiladitya M on Wednesday.

The 'Deewani Mastani' singer shared her heartfelt emotions on social media as she celebrated the milestone in her relationship.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shreya shared the unseen throwback pictures of her wedding in which she was seen wearing a traditonal bridal dress while performing the rituals of the marriage.

While sharing the adorable pictures, the singer expressed her love for her husband Shiladitya and wrote, "Happy 10th wedding anniversary to us. Still remember this day as if it was just yesterday. So blessed to have each other in our lives. While we grow up in this journey, we still continue to fall in love again and again with each other in different ways. And God decided to give us an even bigger blessing, our son Devyaan. Just grateful for everything we have. Thanking all our fans and friends for the overwhelmingly beautiful wishes and love that you have sent since the morning."

The fans and celebrities flocked to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple for completing the 10 years of togatherness.

"Congratulations @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya" wrote singer Harshdeep Kaur in the comment section of the post.

The actress Sameera Reddy also reacted to the post and wrote, "uffffffff love love love and so much love".

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal has become quite active on social media, sharing promotional materials of her upcoming performances.

Recently, the 'Deewani Mastani' singer attended the 'Coldplay' concert and called it one of her emotional moments of her life.

The concert, held at DY Patil Stadium, was attended by Shreya along with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal.

Shreya took to her Instagram account to share several pictures and videos from the concert while expressing her love for the band.

In one of the clips, the singer can be seen humorously remarking, "It's a lot of work to come to a concert. It's better to just be on stage," as her husband recorded her walking towards the venue.

Along with the post, Shreya added a caption that read,

"Just pure love for @coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn't stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up."

Shreya also shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she appeared emotional while watching Coldplay perform live.

