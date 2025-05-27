"We Did Nothing Wrong" Urvashi Rautela Defends Her Viral Cannes 2025 Photoshoot

Urvashi Rautela's video of her doing photoshoot on hotel staircase before walking red carpet went viral on social media. Instagram fashion police Diet Sabya showed her blocking a hotel stairway for a photoshoot, causing a traffic jam and inconveniencing other guests. In video it was seen people where standing on staircase waiting her to finish the shoot. Urvashi Rautela responded to the Diet Sabya clearing her stand.

Urvashi criticized Diet Sabya for allegedly launching 'venomous attacks against hardworking outsiders,' clarifying on Instagram that her team secured full permission for the staircase photoshoot.

She Said, "Diet Sabya, a cheap imitation of Diet Prada, lacks even an ounce of originality, thriving only on venomous attacks against hardworking outsiders who dare to shine. Their baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India's pride on the global stage. I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander."

Urvashi explained to IANS that her wardrobe malfunction occurred when her gown tore as she lunged forward in a vehicle due to the driver braking suddenly to avoid hitting a 70-year-old woman. On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the Telugu film, Daaku Maharaaj.