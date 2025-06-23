"We didn't fix what had broken..." Sunjay Kapur's sister confesses they had not spoken for years "due to ego"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Sister of Sunjay Kapur, Mandhira Kapur has penned an emotional tribute following the industrialist's sudden death due to a heart attack.

Mandhira, in an Instagram post, shared a series of childhood pictures along with a note in which she opened up about how she and her brother had not spoken for the past four years and that a "silly sibling squabble" kept them apart emotionally.

"My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years; a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness. However, that will never take away what we were and what we had," read a part of her post.

"He always looked after me and my sister, a true big brother and a friend. What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless. I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be 'us,' and it is devastating that we didn't fix what had become broken. And so now, my heart is the same. I am sure he knew, despite our recent estrangement, that I loved him. In my soul, I am sure he shared the same hope as Ithat one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this, I am sure, and take some small comfort," she said.

Read the full post here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLNPUo-yE1P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kapur, a prominent figure in the automotive sector and Chairman of Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a polo match in England.

Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham) on June 19, with family and close associates present. According to a statement from family friend and actor Suhel Seth, a bee sting incident during the match may have triggered the heart attack.

