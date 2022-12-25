We do a song, we pass the ball: Kate Hudson reveals her family's "fun, silly" holiday tradition

American actor Kate Hudson and her fiance Danny Fujikawa have shared a sneak peek into their family's "fun, silly" holiday traditions.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, during a recent interview with People magazine, Hudson revealed that she and Fujikawa play a game during the Christmas season.

"[A] Fujikawa tradition is we put a gift card in a big thing, a huge ball wrapped with newspaper and there are things within it," the 'Almost Famous' actor told the outlet.

Hudson continued, "We do a song, we pass the ball around really fast, and then you have to tear it apart as fast as you can until the song comes on again. It's a really fun, silly tradition, and everybody's screaming."

Hudson and Fujikawa share their daughter, Rani Rose. Hudson is also mom to Bingham Bellamy, who she shares with Matt Bellamy and she shares her oldest son, Ryder Robinson, with Chris Robinson.

Hudson noted that her family always leaves out milk and cookies for Santa, but sometimes they add a few non-traditional treats for him. "We always put out our cookies and milk," she said.

Earlier this month, Hudson revealed to E! News that her children go "wild" over Santa's visit every year.

"'The Night Before Christmas' -- every night we read the book. And Santa knows. ... Usually when the kids are going to sleep, Santa shows up, and it's really wild because the kids can't believe it," Hudson told the outlet, as per Fox News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor