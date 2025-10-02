'We Fought On A Lot Of Things': Ankita Lokhande Extends Dussehra Greetings, Talks About Challenges Family Faced In Recent Time (Watch Video)

Anikta Lokhande is one of the prominent personalities in entertainment industry and has worked for decades. She got married to businessman Vicky Jain and both has been ideal couple in Tv industry. Actress recently spoke about her struggles and how strongly her husband, Vicky got recovered from major accident. On the occasion of Dussehra, Ankita shared a post on her official instagram account and emphasised, that like Lord Ram defeating Ravan, Dussehra symbolises triumph over negativity and the strength to overcome obstacles. She posted her video where she is heard talking about the true essence of Dussehra.

While posting this heartfelt message, Pavitra Rishta fame actress wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra! In this video, I’m sharing my heartfelt message with you all… thank you for being such an amazing support for me and Vicky. I truly feel so blessed to celebrate these beautiful festivities with all your love around us. My Navratri fasting felt so divine, and today reminds us once again that good always wins over evil. "

In a video message, Ankita wished everyone a Happy Dussehra, explaining that the holiday symbolizes the triumph over evil, much like Lord Ram's victory over Ravan. She shared that her family had overcome many challenges, particularly Vicky's health struggles following his hand injury.

She expressed gratitude to their supporters for their love and strength. Ankita also mentioned her Navratri fast, undertaken to promote peace, good health, and a harmonious environment within their home.