"We go to bed very late...": Barbra Streisand on her relationship with husband James Brolin

Washington DC [US], July 2 : Grammy Award winner Barbra Streisand spoke about her relationship with her husband, James Brolin, and how they manage to find peace amid their busy schedules, reported People.

"We go to bed very late, so I'm still in bed," said Streisand while opening up about her daily routine with her husband, adding, "We have a different schedule. We love the silence of the night."

Streisand's studio debut, The Barbra Streisand Album (1963), won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. She starred in the critically acclaimed Funny Girl (1968), winning the Academy Award for Best Actress. Streisand won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for writing the love theme from A Star Is Born (1976).

Streisand later produced and directed The Prince of Tides (1991) and The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996).

Her accolades include ten Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Grammy Legend Award; nine Golden Globe Awards; five Emmy Awards; four Peabody Awards; two Academy Awards; the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award; and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Streisand and Brolin married in 1998, two years after meeting at a dinner party orchestrated by friends. In recent months, she has been focused on her family.

The Yentl star is mom to son Jason Gould, 58, with ex-husband Elliott Gould, and grandma to a brood that includes stepson Josh Brolin's two young daughters Chapel, 4, and Westlyn, 6, and stepdaughter Molly's son Soli, 3, reported People.

She celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with Brolin on July 1. "We met on a blind date 29 years ago tonight, and we married 27 years ago today. I love you honey. B xo," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Brolin earlier hilariously shared that he and his wife's best investment over the years was their mattress, reported People.

"Don't misunderstand me. We're both lazy. We love to sleep late," he said. "We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other," as per the outlet.

Streisand, who released her bestselling memoir My Name Is Barbra in November 2023, is currently wading back into the spotlight with a new duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, which she released on June 27. The record features an impressive roster of collaborators, including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Tim McGraw, Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey, reported People.

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two is out now.

