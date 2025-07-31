"We have appointed anti-piracy teams": Aamir Khan discusses piracy issue, affordable cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday spoke about piracy concerns surrounding his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par and also highlighted the need for making cinema more accessible and affordable to wider audiences.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We have appointed anti-piracy teams who remove pirated links from the internet... The pay-per-view model I'm introducing, where people can watch a film for Rs 100, may help reduce piracy... It also gives some hope to creative people... It will not bring any change to the theatre chain because the experience is completely different..."

On high ticket prices and food and beverage rates at multiplexes, Khan said, "I think multiplexes have been made since 2005-2006. And because of that, their investments are so heavy. The rent they pay in big cities are very high. And the kind of convenience they give in multiplexes. It is very posh and high-level, and thus the cost of those things increases. The cost of tickets increases. The cost of food and drinks also increases. It is like when you go to a 5-star hotel. You will get the same tea at a very low price. In a 5-star hotel, you will get it at a very high price. Because in a 5-star hotel, they are giving you more facilities. They are giving you a 5-star environment."

Aamir Khan has announced that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will be released on the official YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Talkies from August 1 under a pay-per-view model. The film, which was released in theatres on June 20, is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par' and features Khan as a basketball coach training a team of neurodivergent children.

Addressing the affordability issue further, Khan said, "Most of the multiplexes. I won't say every multiplex. But most of the multiplexes have become very posh. Until you don't have a certain level of economic earnings, you won't be able to go there. The model I have made also addresses that. The people who can't afford such a posh environment. They are my audience. I want to reach them. In this way, every person can enjoy the cinema. They can enjoy the cinema of their choice."

The ace star shared that his platform also gives opportunities to creative people, especially those who are new. Another thing is that the creative people. If we release films on this model. Or make more content. I am doing it on my channel. A lot of things on my channel are free. There are a lot of videos that you can watch for free. So the creator has a choice. What should I show for free? How much money should I charge?"

Speaking about Sitaare Zameen Par, in this sports drama, Aamir Khan plays the role of a basketball coach tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by Prasanna. It was released in theatres on June 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor