"We have made an honest film": RS Prasanna shares insights about 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Director RS Prasanna has shared his excitement and insights about his upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which stars Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actress Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The film, set to release on June 20, 2025, has already generated buzz among audiences, especially after the release of its trailer in May 2025.

The trailer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par', has touched hearts with its heartfelt storyline.

However, the film has also faced some online criticism due to perceived similarities with the international film 'Champions', a remake of the Spanish drama 'Campeones'.

Despite this, Prasanna remains confident in his film's unique approach and powerful message.

Prasanna began the conversation withby recalling his connection to 'Taare Zameen Par', and said, "It is a very special film because it has a lot of humour, laughter, and happiness. But the core emotion comes from Taare Zameen Par. The thought and the mindset began with that film. Hopefully, this picture will take that thought and mindset in a new direction," he said.

The director revealed how the idea of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' came about, recounting a personal memory from 2007 when Aamir Khan won the Best Debut Director award.

"When I met Sir, I told him, 'I saw you from a distance like Eklavya. It's a great thing that I'm sitting with you today," Prasanna recalled, adding, "Back then, I never imagined we would work together. But here we are."

Prasanna continued, explaining how the idea of a "spiritual sequel" to Taare Zameen Par emerged.

"As we began pre-production, I kept referencing Taare Zameen Par," he shared, adding, "Aamir Sir and I often discussed scenes from that film. One day, he suggested that we view Sitaare Zameen Par as an extension of that emotion. It was a natural progression."

While Prasanna was initially unsure about linking his film to 'Taare Zameen Par,' Aamir Khan's encouragement helped shape the vision for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

"I had the answers to all the director's questions, except for this one," Prasanna explained, adding, "But when Aamir Sir suggested this connection, it made perfect sense."

One of the most unique aspects of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is its casting of actors with special needs, including individuals with Down syndrome and autism.

Prasanna praised the real-life stars, saying, "In this movie, the stars you see are real people with special needs. They are the true heroes of this film. We couldn't have made this film without them."

The director elaborated on the challenges and joys of working with these exceptional actors.

"It was not difficult to direct them. They were the ones who directed us," Prasanna admitted, adding, "They taught us how to interact with them. All we needed to do was guide them on technical aspects like camera angles and lighting. Their acting was natural, real, and powerful. They made the set a better place."

Prasanna also highlighted the role of casting directors Tess Joseph and Anmol Ahuja in the lengthy audition process, which included over 2,500 auditions and workshops.

Despite the complexity of casting, he described it as an enjoyable journey, underscoring the importance of authenticity in the performances.

Prasanna was all praise for Aamir Khan, describing him as not just a star but also an ideal collaborator. "There is something called Aamir magic," the director said.

"I never truly understood it until I worked with him. Aamir Sir is incredibly humble and works with such care and attention to every detail. As a producer, he protected me as a director and provided me with all the resources I needed," he shared while speaking with ANI.

He also described Khan's role as a director's dream actor, noting, "Aamir Sir never stops until he is satisfied with his performance. He completely surrenders to the director. He is a true legend, and working with him was an absolute pleasure."

Prasanna also acknowledged Genelia Deshmukh's exceptional contribution to the film, calling her an "amazing person" and praising her for bringing a wonderful presence to her role.

As the release date for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' approaches, Prasanna expressed his excitement and gratitude to the audience for their positive response to the trailer.

"We are very happy with the love the trailer has received," he said, adding, "The film has already touched many hearts, and we can't wait for it to reach theatres."

Prasanna concluded by reaffirming the sincerity of the film's making.

"As a director, I believe we have made an honest film," he said, adding, "We've poured our hearts into this movie, and I hope it resonates with all of you."

After a break from acting, Aamir Khan's fans are eager to see his return in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

The film, scheduled to release on June 20, 2025, follows the story of a basketball coach who works with a group of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

While some comparisons have been made to the film 'Champions', the makers of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' have yet to confirm any official connections to the Spanish film.

Khan's previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed to meet audience expectations, but fans are hopeful that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will mark a successful and heartfelt comeback for the actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor