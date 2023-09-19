“We have started understanding traditions and we are more eco-friendly”: Tusshar Kapoor on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at his home in Mumbai on Tuesday and said that the people have started understanding the traditions and are more eco-friendly.

Tushar wore a white dhoti for the occasion.

Sharing his excitement for the occasion Tusshar told ANI, “Like we celebrate every year, this time also we’ll keep and celebrate Ganpati for 5 days. Every year, I worship Lord Ganesha. Dad will join the pooja in the evening.”

He added, “We used to celebrate in the building when I was in school, so it seemed like a party in those days. Now we have started understanding the tradition and we are more eco-friendly.”

He also talked about his upcoming movies. He said, “You will see me in the third part of ‘Welcome’ and ‘Golmal 2.’ Lots of gratitude for my fans. Hope we all find the wisdom and intelligence to reconstruct our lives.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar will be making his comeback as an actor on the big screen with 'Maarrich' after four years.

He made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Booo Sabki Phategi', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

He will also be next seen in ‘Welcome to Jungle’ directed by Ahmed Khan.

The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma.

Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

