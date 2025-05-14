"We have taken this very seriously..": Ashoke Pandit on FWICE appeal to boycott Turkey for shooting locations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talked about the appeal made by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), in which they have asked the Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination, citing Turkey's growing support for Pakistan on matters affecting India's national interests.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Federation of Western India Cine Employees is the mother body of nearly 35 crafts, all the technical crafts come under this association, has made an appeal tothe entire industry to boycott Turkey. Our industry has played a very important role in promoting tourism of Turkey. A lot of films and shows have been shot there."

FWICE, the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, strongly urges all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests, as per the press release shared by FWICE.

The ace filmmaker added, "We have been quite a big promoter of this country. But the way they have behaved by supporting the biggest terrorist country, Pakistan, which is a rogue nation in the fight against India. We have taken this very seriously, and we are not going to lie low. We, as an industry, are showing support to our government that the entertainment industry stands by our country. We'll see to it that no producer or technician goes and shoots in Turkey and Azerbaijan who have gone against our country..."

Following Turkey's support to Pakistan in attacks against India, FWICE has adhere to its belief of "Nation Comes first".

FWICE has always stood firm in its belief that "Nation Comes First." In view of recent developments and Turkey's consistent positioning in support of Pakistan, which has raised concerns regarding national integrity and security, we believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation.

Turkey's stance has been observed not just diplomatically but also in various international forums, where it has taken positions contrary to India's sovereign interests. As an industry deeply rooted in Indian soil and culture, we cannot remain indifferent to actions that undermine our nation's dignity or security.

"We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference," according to the press release.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Dubey, has called for a complete ban on Pakistani artists from working in India.This comes after a deadly terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen sharply since the attack.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

