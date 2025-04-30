"We have to stop hatred and fear...": Suniel Shetty calls for unity, urges citizens to support Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Actor Suniel Shetty has spoken out about the recent terror attack that took place in the Pahalgam region.

While speaking to ANI, Shetty called for unity among people, urging them to visit Kashmir to show terrorists that they are not afraid of them.

"Definitely. Everyone should do this because we have to stay united. This hatred has to stop... Several people were going to Kashmir to open new businesses there, and Kashmiri Pandits wanted to go there and establish businesses. They want to be there. It was all so beautiful," the actor told ANI.

The actor went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to involve the Army in controlling the situation.

He said, "But I am happy that the PM has taken the call today to involve the Army. Once this goes into the hands of the military, the situation will be handled in the best possible way. We have to stop the hatred and fear... The situation is such that we have to support each other..."

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

