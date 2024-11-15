"We haven't been the closest" : Shawn Mendes talks about his relationship with Camila Cabello

Washington [US], November 15 : Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes talked about his relationship with Camila Cabello and shared that they "haven't been the closest over the last couple of years," reported E! News.

The couple announced their breakup in November 2021 with a joint statement, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

After ending their two-year romance in 2021 with a brief reconciliation in 2023, the singer talked about his current relationship status with Camila Cabello. And while the two have done their best to maintain a friendship, there have been some struggles.

"I think we haven't been the closest over the last couple of years," he said, adding, "but I think we really know each other."

She added, "We spent a lot of time together, we really know each other's hearts. Even when all the sound and all the noise is happening, we can kinda see through each other's bullshit pretty easily. And it's just nice to have that."

He shared that he is grateful to have had Camila in his life because he needed someone to help him be slightly less disciplined. As he admitted, "That's where I'm out of balance."

"She would get very angry with me for not having a cheeseburger," he added, "And it was great. It was huge. I needed that at the time in my life."

Shawn has been candid about their romance, noting that a lot of the conversation about their relationship was "brutal."

"Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other," said Shawn, adding, "because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it."

While speaking about the current status of their relationship, he shared that the two still text from time to time, saying, "As long as we're good, all the noise is just noise."

"We deeply respect each other," he continued. "I'm just lucky she's an amazing human being and she's incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring," he added, reported E! News.

