"We know a good script would work," says Yami Gautam as 'Article 370' premieres at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa), November 26 : Actress Yami Gautam, attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the screening of her film 'Article 370', shared her thoughts on the film and her journey in cinema.

While speaking to ANI, Yami Gautam shared that working on a unique project like 'Article 370' came with its challenges and doubts, but the team remained confident that the film would succeed if it was well-made with a strong script and performance.

"I have always tried to associate myself with films that are one of a kind in whatever way they can be, and so has Aditya. He backed this film as a producer along with Lokesh. This was not a very popular genre, and of course, it came with a lot of doubts and advice like, 'Are you sure? Is this a film the audience will like? Will it connect? It doesn't have any songs. It's intense and based on a documentary.' But we were very sure that if it's a well-made film with a good script, good performances, and supported by the right technical crew, it will work well," Yami said.

On playing strong characters, Yami said it has been a deliberate decision to take up such roles.

"Both ways, it's a conscious decision. I think if you work consistently in this direction, then the audience, filmmakers, writers, and producers understand that you can do comedy, political thrillers, and drama," she said.

Yami also shared how she balances her personal and professional life, saying her workload has increased in recent years.

"In fact, I'm busier than before, and I'm willing to balance both my personal and professional life. This is a significant change, but change doesn't come overnight. It requires sacrifices, consistent hard work, and the support of many people. We must celebrate it, and I'm happy to be a part of cinema at this time," she said.

Talking about her upcoming project, Yami shared, "My next film is called Dhoom Dhaam. There's Pratik Gandhi and me in the film. It's a caper comedy, and I'm very positive that you'll enjoy it. It's a family film and completely different from Article 370. We'll talk more about it soon."

'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.

The decision, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism in the film.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. Yami is next set to grace the screens in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor