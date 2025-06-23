"We like to enjoy our work...": Neeraj Pandey talks about handling audience pressure after 'Special Ops' success ahead of season 2

New Delhi [India], June 23 : The much-awaited second season of the popular spy thriller Special Ops is set to release on July 11 on JioHotstar.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series returns with more action and drama, continuing the story of R&AW officer Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon.

Ahead of the release, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey opened up about whether he feels the pressure of audience expectations after the success of the first season. Pandey shared that he and his team try to keep the process light and enjoyable.

"We realized quite early on that pressure of this type doesn't help, and we like to enjoy our work. I can speak on behalf of my friends that the more fun we can have on set while doing our work, that's the key to it," Pandey told ANI.

Actor Vinay Pathak, who returns as Abbas Sheikh, also teased what's in store for fans this time. He said viewers should be ready for a lot more in the new season.

"Unexpected, it's bigger, larger, and better, I feel. Huge. It's going to be a big one. And I'm very, very excited."

The upcoming season stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

Special Ops 2 is a direct sequel to Special Ops (2020) and also builds on the events from the spin-off Special Ops 1.5 (2021). With Himmat Singh once again at the center of a high-stakes mission, fans can expect more suspense, action, and drama when the show hits screens this July.

