"We made a promise": Sakshi Singh celebrates 15th wedding anniversary with Dhoni

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 4 : Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh have completed 15 years of marital bliss.

Marking their wedding anniversary, Sakshi on Friday dropped a heartfelt post.

She shared a throwback picture with Dhoni and captioned it, "We made a promise ! Onto 16th (red heart emoji and evil eye emoji)."

In the image, the couple can be seen holding each other's hands.

Sakshi and Dhoni got married on July 4, 2010. They have a daughter named Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015.

Meanwhile, recently, MS Dhoni's application to trademark the phrase 'Captain Cool', which has been associated with him due to the calm demeanour that he maintains on the field, was officially accepted and published by the Trademark Registry of India, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The trademark has been filed under the categories related to sports training, coaching, and the provision of sports training facilities and services. According to ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni had applied in June 2023 but was informed by the registry that Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited had already registered the trademark 'Captain Cool'.

In reply, Dhoni filed a rectification petition for the cited mark, alleging that the company was attempting to exploit his brand and the term's popularity. "This is a case of bad faith registration on the part of the company, aimed at deceiving the public and unlawfully enriching themselves by trading on the name of a well-known individual," Dhoni stated in his application.

The 43-year-old's application was accepted after at least four hearings.

Dhoni was last seen in action while leading the Chennai Super Kings in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He took over the captaincy midway through the tournament after designated skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Chennai finished at the bottom of the table for the first time in 16 seasons, which summed up their disappointing season.

