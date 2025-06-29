"We made plans just a week back...": Arti Singh pays emotional tribute to Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : The sudden passing of actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala has left the entertainment industry in mourning, with many of her friends and colleagues expressing their deep sorrow.

One such emotional tribute came from her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Arti Singh.

Shefali, known for her iconic role in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away on June 27 at the age of 42.

Taking to her Instagram account, Arti Singh shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their close bond during their Bigg Boss stint and beyond.

Alongside a carousel of throwback pictures, including images from Aarti's wedding festivities where Shefali attended with her husband Parag Tyagi, the emotional message was accompanied by a video clip of the two from Bigg Boss 13.

Aarti's tribute read, "Just can't believe it. Till the time I saw you yesterday, I couldn't... We just met in the gym a week back and you said, 'Arti, tere liye bohot khushi hoti hai. Tu khush hai na? Sath mein cardio karenge.' We made plans just a week back. Whenever someone asked, 'Kis kis se aaj bhi baat karte ho?' I used to say 'SHEFU.' I never thought in my wildest dreams you would go."

The emotional post continued, with Arti recalling Shefali's vibrant personality, "You were a crazy, super-happy child. You gave me love and blessings always. You never gossiped about anyone. Clean at heart. Why, why, why would God do this? I love you and will always love you."

She also shared her admiration for Shefali's beauty, recalling their time together during Bigg Boss 13.

"When you entered Bigg Boss, I couldn't take my eyes off you. Before your wedding, you'd call me every day like a sister, saying, 'Facial kara le, kaam bata.' You and Bhaiya (Parag Tyagi) were like real siblings to me. My heart goes out to Uncle and Aunty, it broke my soul to see them like that."

Aarti went on to express her grief over the loss, "Parag Bhaiya kept you and pampered you like a child. We will cry, we will mourn, but the family... they will suffer all their life. I don't want to say you've gone to heaven or a better place... This was not the time for you to go. You had to spread more smiles, more happiness, and more love."

The actress concluded her tribute with a heartfelt message to her late friend, "You will always, always, always be my special friend. I know life is unpredictable, but we tend to forget that. I hate writing RIP. I pray you are happy, your soul is happy, and that your family gets the strength to endure. I love you, my SHEFU."

Shefali Jariwala's death has left a void in the lives of those who knew her personally. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

The cause of her death remains unclear, but her untimely passing has stunned everyone who was close to her.

Shefali first gained national attention in 2002 with the music video 'Kaanta Laga', which became a massive hit.

Her popularity soared with roles in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004), where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

She was also a familiar face on television, appearing in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, Parag Tyagi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor