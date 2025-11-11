"We miss you...": Jimmy Sheirgill remembers his dad Satyajit Singh Shergill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Actor Jimmy Sheirgill on Tuesday penned an emotional note in memory of his beloved father Satyajit Singh Shergill, who passed away on October 11.

Jimmy took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white picture of his late father.

"It's been a month...we miss you, Dad (broken red heart emoji)," he captioned the post.

In the comment section, members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover reacted to the post with a folded hands emoji.

"He's always around you, as your guiding light. Parents never leave," a fan commented.

"Dear Jimmy please accept my deepest condolences..he was such a wonderful person, his love for painting was commendable..and when I met your mom I was taken aback by her resemblance to my own mom ,she was so gentle and kind..I cannot forget both your mom and dad ever," another user wrote.

Jimmy's father passed away on October 11, 2025. He was 90. Jimmy hails from a Sikh family.

