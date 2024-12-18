"We miss you so much": Celine Dion remembers late husband Rene Angelil on their 30th wedding anniversary

Washington [US], December 18 : Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband, Rene Angelil on what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary. Angelil, who passed away from throat cancer on January 14, 2016, just days before his 74th birthday, remains deeply cherished by Dion and their family.

The 56-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share a post featuring a picture from their 1994 wedding. In the picture, Dion, wearing her bridal veil and headpiece, is seen holding Angelil's cheeks as they look into each other's eyes. Angelil held her hips in the sweet moment.

"You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much. Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour! Celine xx...Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson," read the caption of her post.

Dion and Angelil's love story began in 1980 when a 12-year-old Dion auditioned for him. He became her manager, and their professional partnership lasted seven years before they started dating in 1987, when Dion was 19. At first, Dion kept their relationship private, worried about public opinion.

"I was afraid of what people would think," she told PEOPLE in 1994.

The couple also revealed their relationship publicly after being engaged for several years. "When I was at the age to be able to say to people [we were together] ... It was like bang! Love! Love always wins," Dion wrote in her memoir.

The two were married on December 17, 1994, in a lavish ceremony at Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica, which was broadcast live in Canada.

In recent years, Dion has faced health challenges of her own. In December 2022, the singer shared her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, which has impacted her career.

