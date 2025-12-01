"We must prepare ourselves for drug-related and cyber-related crimes": Uttarakhand Governor at Crime Literature Festival 2025

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 : The third edition of the Crime Literature Festival was inaugrated on Friday, which was attended by the Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) as the chief guest.

While talking to ANI, the Uttarakhand governor highlighted the social responsibility to merge insights from literature and criminology to better prepare society for the future.

"Today, the Crime Literature Festival is being held in Dehradun. This is the third year it has been conducted. It is our responsibility to understand crime, its psychology, and how we can take steps to address the challenges related to it. Today, we all resolved that we share a social responsibility. We aim to learn lessons for the future by combining the psychology of crime with literature," said Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.)

He also stressed the importance of collective intellectual effort, urging authors, journalists, filmmakers, and educators to produce analytical and creative works on crime.

"There are many ways to improve our society. For this, it is essential that all our intellectuals, authors, journalists, filmmakers, and educators come together to write books, fiction, and analyses."

"Since we will face even greater challenges in the future, we must prepare ourselves for drug-related and cyber-related crimes. We also need to develop police excellence and professionalism. This can only happen if we openly share and discuss these incidents," said Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.)

The third edition of the Crime Literature Festival of India will continue till December 14, 2025.

