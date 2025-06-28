We Must Protect Our Families and Friends Let’s Stand United in the Fight Against Drugs: Global Star Ram Charan

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, is observed every year in June to promote global action and cooperation toward achieving a world free of drug abuse. To mark the occasion, the Telangana Government organized an awareness program, with Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy attending as the chief guest and Global Star Ram Charan gracing the event as a special guest. Speaking at the event, Ram Charan said, “I’d like to thank our state’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, my brother Vijay Deverakonda, Dil Raju, Pullela Gopichand, and everyone present here. A warm welcome to all the friends who have joined us today.

Watching this event unfold brings back memories I used to attend similar awareness programs back in school. It’s truly nostalgic. I’m very grateful to the Telangana Government and the Honorable Chief Minister for organizing such a meaningful awareness campaign under the ‘Rising Telangana’ initiative and for inviting all of us to be a part of it.

A few years ago, we saw in the news how drastically things have changed. I remember buying soda and popsicles at my school. Today, it’s heartbreaking to hear that in those same places, children are unknowingly consuming harmful substances in pursuit of a temporary high.

Many of you may recall the protests in 2015. This issue has now grown into an organized crime network and that’s deeply alarming. Back then, I wasn’t a parent. But today, as a father homeschooling his daughter, the thought of sending her out to school fills me with anxiety.

Like many have said, it’s about chasing the right kind of high. As Vijay mentioned waking up early, getting a good workout in, heading to a film shoot, returning home to play in the evening, and spending quality time with family—that’s the real high. Ending the day with a relaxing bath and a peaceful night’s sleep, then waking up refreshed that’s the true high.

The joy of achieving success in a film that’s a high. Scoring well in exams is a high. Playing games with friends and spending evenings with loved ones, as Gopichand said that’s the real high we should be seeking.

We must protect our families, our friends, and our schools. That’s what truly matters. I never imagined there would be an internationally recognized day dedicated to fighting drug abuse but here we are. Let’s all come together to support the Rising Telangana initiative and be active participants in this movement.

I sincerely appreciate the Telangana Police Department for taking this issue seriously. Let’s all stand united and become soldiers in this fight.”