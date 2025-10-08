"We need many more stages like this": Actor Pratik Gandhi on FICCI Frames 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Pratik Gandhi lauded FICCI Frames 2025, calling the platform a necessary need for the unstructured entertainment industry.

The actor attended a session titled 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland' on the second day of the silver jubilee celebrations of FICCI Frames 2025.

While speaking to ANI, Pratik Gandhi highlighted the need for more platforms like FICCI Frames, where storytellers and policymakers could come together to discuss the entertainment industry.

"Our country is a country of stories. We make the most films in the world. We need many more stages like this, where policymakers and industry storytellers come together. We need such changes," said Pratik Gandhi.

The 'Scam 1992' actor also referred to the entertainment industry as "unstructured," while highlighting the need for platforms like FICCI Frames 2025.

"The second most important thing I feel is that the entertainment industry is so unstructured. All the events that take place will give rise to a structure, a process, a thought process, which we need a lot," said Pratik Gandhi.

The actor broke to fame with the series 'Scam 1992' directed by Harshad Mehta in 2020. Pratik has been quite active in theatre and has appeared in numerous films in the Gujarati and Hindi cinema industries.

After struggling in the initial years of his career, the actor is now one of the top choices for producers when it comes to OTT projects.

When asked about his mantra to success, the actor said, "Be persistent. Keep doing it without any fear. Do all the experiments that you want to do as soon as possible. Because the sooner you fail, the sooner you will get close to success."

Pratik Gandhi will next be seen in the series 'Gandhi', which was also screened at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival.

It became the first Indian series to be selected in Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) "very carefully curated Primetime slate."

