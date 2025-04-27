"We need to support the government," says Makarand Deshpande as he leads protest against Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actor Makarand Deshpande held a protest in Mumbai on Sunday to condemn the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region that left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen dead.

Deshpande, joined by several others, paid tribute to the victims. Protesters were seen wearing white and holding placards with messages like "United We Stand Hand in Hand" and "Ek Desh Ek Dhadkan."

"I condemn this incident and pay tribute to all the victims. They were killed for their religion and names, which is very wrong... We need to support the government of India in whatever decisions they take," Deshpande told ANI.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood personalities have come together to speak out against the attack.

Actor Atul Kulkarni visited Kashmir on Sunday, following the ghastly terror attack, urging people across the nation to visit Kashmir and support the region.

While speaking to ANI, Kulkarni expressed his deep sadness over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, revealing that he was moved by the news of "90 per cent of tourist bookings" being cancelled and decided to visit Kashmir in person to send a message of support instead of just discussing the incident from Mumbai.

"What happened on the 22nd was a very tragic incident; this should not have happened. The entire country is deeply saddened. When I read about it, I was thinking that every time something like this happens, what do we do? We post on social media, we talk to friends, we write something, but then I thought, what can I actually do in real action?" Kulkarni told ANI.

"That's when I remembered reading that 90% of the bookings here had been cancelled. So I feltwhat message are they trying to send by doing this? They're basically saying, 'Don't come to Kashmir.' And the response we should give is, 'We will come. Kashmir is ours.' But I couldn't give that message while sitting in Mumbai. It was important that I come here myself," he added.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had also urged citizens to spend their next holidays in the state to promote tourism and show terrorists that they are not afraid of them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor