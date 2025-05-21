"We should be very thankful to our armed forces": Virendra Saxena on Operation Sindoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Veteran actor Virendra Saxena lauded the Indian government and the Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor.

He expressed his gratitude towards the armed forces for "doing everything so accurately".

Speaking toon Wednesday, Saxena said, "We should be very thankful to our armed forces for doing everything so accurately. They did a very good job."

After the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors were no longer accessible in India.

Sharing his views on the same, Saxena added, "We should not forget that Pakistan is our enemy. It is our greatness that we entertain their people. We are not entertained that way there. Very few of our actors have gone there and worked in their films. It is not a bad idea. What is the point of banning? Don't work with them. By saying ban, it seems that you are becoming more aggressive. There should be a suggestion that these people are not good. They say this and we will not work with them..."

Meanwhile, Operation SINDOOR, initiated on May 7, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation SINDOOR was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, as per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm, as per the press release.

In the aftermath of Operation SINDOOR, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture.

Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains. In every single domain of Operation Sindoor there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments.

The operation unfolded across land, air, and seaa seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, as per the press release.

