"We should embrace it....exploit it in a good manner": Adnan Sami on use of AI in music

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Amidst the ongoing debate about the use of Artificial intelligence (AI) in music, singer Adnan Sami shared his views on the same.

"It's a vast subject but the point is every new part of technology has its pros and cons and so therefore we should embrace it, it's here to stay and it is up to us how we use it and we should try and use it in a positive way and try to exploit it in a good manner," Sami told ANI.

Sami took to X recently and shared a video in which two youngsters are seen recreating the singer-cum-composer's blockbuster romantic number 'Tera Chehra' with legendary singer Kishore Kumar's AI-generated voice.

Elated with the output, Sami wrote on X, "This is just so beautiful!! If I were to compose this song for anyone to sing, it would have been my favourite Kishore da... I always wondered what it would have sounded like in his voice- You both made it possible through Al! Kudos!"

https://twitter.com/AdnanSamiLive/status/1755181971108462972

Apart from that, music maestro AR Rahman recently used AI for his latest song 'Thimiri Yezhuda' from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Lal Salaam' which featured the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed.

While some people liked the use of AI in 'Thimiri Yezhuda' song, some others called out the makers for this move and said Rahman could have given an opportunity to aspiring singers.

Adnan Sami is known for his chartbuster tracks like 'Bhar Do Jholi' from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 'Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aye','Lift Karadey', 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao', and 'Sathiya' .

Adnan Sami applied for and was given Indian citizenship in 2016 on humanitarian grounds after his Pakistani passport expired and the government had not renewed it.

Adnan Sami is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. He was conferred with the award in a ceremony held in New Delhi in 2021.

About the award, Adnan earlier told ANI, "Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well."

His first record in India was a duet with legendary Asha Bhosle.

