"We small-town people...don't like to lose": Chef Ranveer Brar at FICCI Young Leaders Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and actor Priyanshu Painyuli shared their journeys of struggle, ambition and success during a session titled 'Unfiltered Journeys: The Grit Behind the Glory' at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025, held in Mumbai.

Chef Ranveer Brar spoke about his friendship with comedian Zakir Khan and said, "Zakir Khan and I often talk about how we became successful. It's because we small-town people, we 70s people, don't like to lose; there's no option other than winning."

Priyanshu Painyuli, best known for his role in 'Mirzapur', recalled his earliest days in front of the camera. "I did my first big ad with MS Dhoni where I was visible for just three seconds, but my family celebrated with tequila!" he laughed, recalling how even the smallest start should feel like the biggest wins and should be celebrated when dreams are just beginning to take shape.

Organised by the FICCI Young Leaders Forum (YLF) under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the summit brought together young visionaries from politics, business, cinema, and entrepreneurship. The day-long event at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, celebrated resilience, innovation, and leadership, spotlighting how India's next generation is redefining success with authenticity, courage, and purpose.

