“We Steal Songs and Scripts”: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Bollywood for Repeating Ideas

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also raised concerns about the state of the film industry. He criticized Bollywood's lack of originality, saying, "The same ideas are being used repeatedly. The same things are done over and over again."

In an interview with journalist Pooja Talwar, Nawazuddin opened up about the industry's current scenario. He said, "There’s a sense of insecurity in Bollywood. If something works once, it's repeated endlessly. When people get tired of it, only then does Bollywood stop. An idea is stretched so thin that it loses all impact. Sequels and spin-offs — second, third, even fourth parts have become common. Somewhere along the way, creativity has come to a halt."

He continued, "Our industry has always been a thief. We've stolen songs, we've stolen stories. If you're stealing, how can you be creative? We copy from the South, from foreign films even scenes from popular movies are lifted. And now it's become so normalized that people say, ‘What’s the harm in stealing?’ They’ll take a video and say they want to make a movie on it, then just repeat the original story. What can you expect from an industry like this?"

Nawazuddin also lamented the impact this culture has on talent: "Actors end up performing the same way, again and again. That's why good actors and directors are leaving Bollywood. Even brilliant filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap are distancing themselves from the industry."