“We Thought Family Audiences Were Gone. But They Were Just Waiting for the Right Films”, Akshay Oberoi on the Return of Feel-Good Indian Cinema

As Indian cinema leans back into emotion, laughter, and love, actor Akshay Oberoi is set to return to the big screen with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a family comedy from Dharma Productions starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and directed by Shashank Khaitan set to release on 2nd October. For Akshay, the film represents more than just another ensemble entertainer, it signals the return of a particular kind of Indian storytelling. “For a long time, we believed family audiences had stopped coming to theatres. But the truth is, they were just waiting for the right kind of stories,” says Oberoi. “Clean, heartwarming, funny, emotional that’s peak Indian cinema. And I think Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari captures that beautifully.”

With recent films like Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino, striking a chord with intergenerational audiences, it’s clear that the tides are shifting toward relatable, feel-good content with emotional depth. “The credit really goes to the makers,” Akshay adds. “They believed in this shift in telling stories about love, family, relationships, and joy. This isn’t just nostalgia. It’s progress. The audience is evolving, but they haven’t lost their appetite for Indian emotion.”Akshay, who has consistently balanced commercial and independent cinema, says the energy on set reflected the film’s tone joyous, playful, and full of heart.“It’s a clean film. Something you can watch with your parents and laugh your heart out. That’s rare these days and deeply needed.” As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari gears up for release, Akshay Oberoi is excited to be part of a larger movement, one that’s bringing warmth and togetherness back to the big screen.