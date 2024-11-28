"We tried to represent the culture of Goa": CM Pramod Sawant talks about IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant talked about the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa at the closing ceremony.

Speaking to the media, he shared, "I express gratitude to film lovers, film-related people, actors and everyone in the closing ceremony this time. I also congratulate everyone. From 20th to 28th November, this was organised very well in Goa..."

He added, "...This time, Goa and IFFI became one. We tried to represent the culture of Goa in IFFI at various locations...We gave them more screens by increasing the number of cities..."

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, showcased over 180 international films from 81 countries. The lineup includes 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

This year's theme, Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now, emphasises the importance of emerging voices in shaping global cinema. Australia is the Country of Focus, with a dedicated film package and collaborative initiatives through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia and NFDC. The festival opened with Michael Gracey's Better Man, offering an engaging insight into the life of iconic British pop star Robbie Williams.

IFFI 2024 champions diversity and inclusion, showcasing 47 films directed by women and 66 works by young and debut filmmakers. The Women in Cinema section highlights emerging talent and celebrates the contributions of female filmmakers.

Adding to its vibrancy, the festival launched the inaugural IFFiesta, an entertainment extravaganza featuring film, music, dance, food, art, and interactive experiences. A Carnival Parade celebrating the Journey of Indian Cinema was held on November 22 as part of IFFiesta.

IFFI 2024 also paid tribute to the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of IFFI concludes today, November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor