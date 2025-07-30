"We want to do every type of story...": YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani on maintaining 50-year-old legacy with 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 : Yash Raj Films CEO, Akshaye Widhani, said that continuing with its 50-year-old legacy, the production company is coming up with a romantic film, 'Saiyaara'.

Speaking to ANI, Widhani said, "We want to do every type of story..from romance to action..our film 'Pathaan' had come, 'Tiger' had come, the spy universe has stood up strongly today..now the romantic film Saiyaara has come..we will announce the next slate..we will keep trying to work on diversified projects with creators.."

On collaboration with director Mohit Suri he said, "When we thought of making a film as a studio, we chose to make a love story..kyunki ki vo YRF ka core hai hum love story se jaane jaate the, and our creative producer Sumana Ghosh met Mohit in a temple, from there the journey started and we reached out to Mohit and as we got the script on the first reading we decided to make the film."

Opening up about the promotional strategy of keeping two lead pairs away from any media interaction or any limelight, he shared, "We decided on this idea as we locked the script, that we will treat it differently. We have full confidence in Mohit as he is an expert in this genre..vahan se humne decide kiya ki hum newcomers ko bahar nahi daalenge hum chahte the ki log unko dekhe to big screen par dekhe..hume judgement manzoor tha acting par Instagram reel ya during promotion log inhe judge kare vo hum nahi chahte the and we knew if they have to become a star they will become on the basis of their acting so from there we decided ki marketing of this film will be different..it was a high risk strategy.."

The film, which stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, whose emotional journey has left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

"It shows that if there is good content and music, people will definitely like it," he said

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer 'Saiyaara' has maintained a decent run at the box office, winning hearts nationwide. Many celebrities have come forward, hailing the film and performances by the young actors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor