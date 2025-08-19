"We will miss you": Aamir Khan, Boman Irani pay tribute to '3 Idiots' co-star Achyut Potdar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Condolences have been pouring in following the demise of veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his role as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's film '3 Idiots.'

A heartfelt tribute came from Aamir Khan, who shared screen space with Potdar in the 2009 film.

His production house, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a note on Instagram, remembering the actor as an "amazing actor."

"I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji's passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you, Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to his family," the note read, further concluding with the initial "a."

Meanwhile, tributes were also shared by filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra and actor Jackie Shroff.

Boman Irani, who portrayed the iconic character of Professor Viru Sahastrabuddhe in the film, also paid tribute to Potdar on Instagram.

Achyut Potdar passed away on Monday, August 18, his daughter Anuradha Paraskar confirmed. The veteran actor, who was set to turn 91, was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane at the time of his passing.

"He was getting old, but yesterday, what happened, he fell unconscious in the afternoon, and we admitted him to Jupiter Hospital and then within a matter of a few hours, by about 9 o'clock, his heart went into failure. They said there was an aorta dissection that happened, and then multiple organs. So, it was a quick but very peaceful end," she told ANI.

Besides his memorable role in 3 Idiots, Potdar had an extensive filmography that included Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Dabangg 2, among others.

The actor also had a notable presence on television, featuring in shows such as Bharat Ek Khoj, All The Best, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Mrs Tendulkar.

