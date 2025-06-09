"We will spotlight the soul of India in all its glory": Nita Mukesh Ambani shares special message over NMACC'S 3-day 'India weekend' in New York City

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is all set to host a three-day cultural event in New York City in September. If you're curious about what to expect from this grand 'India Weekend', prepare for plenty of surprises!

On Monday, Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, shared a special video message, expressing excitement about NMACC's first-ever international showcase at Lincoln Centre. She revealed that the event is a three-day celebration of Indian heritage and "will spotlight the soul of India in all its glory."

"Namaskar...We are thrilled and excited to present the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend at the Lincoln Centre in New York from the 12th to the 14th September. Bringing NMACC to New York is not just about a weekend of performances, it's about spreading India's cultural voice to a global audience and truly taking the very best of India to the world," she said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKrqjzJoeBi/?hl=en

"We will spotlight the soul of India in all its glory. Our culture, our arts and crafts, our song and dance, our fashion and of course our food. This is our first international presentation and what better place than New York City. I warmly invite each and every one of you to join us for this unforgettable experience. I can't wait to share India's rich traditions and heritage with all of you in New York City," Nita Ambani added.

The weekend will commence on September 12, at the David H Koch Theatre, Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India's largest theatrical production, 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India's past, present and future that travels the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947, as per an official statement.

Featuring a cast of over 100 performers, opulent costumes and larger-than-life sets, 'The Great Indian Musical' is an unrivalled theatrical experience. The show, India's largest musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony and Emmy award-winning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the statement added.

This marquee production will feature the collaboration of great artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir and Arsh Tanna (choreography). The visual spectacle will also feature costumes designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show will have a limited run of five performances.

The opening night on September 12 will commence with an invite-only red carpet - the 'Grand Swagat' (Grand Welcome) - featuring the 'Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra', spotlighting India's celebrated traditional weaves and skilled artisans. The evening will have a special presentation of cuisines and flavours from ancient to modern India, presented by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.

The NMACC India Weekend will also take over Damrosch Park from September 12-14, bringing alive enthralling and engaging experiences in the form of a 'Great Indian Bazaar'. Guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, decadent flavours, as well as dance, yoga and music experiences, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor