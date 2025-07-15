"We would like to do it": Sarah Jessica Parker on 'Hocus Pocus 3'

Washington DC [US], July 15 : Actor Sarah Jessica Parker shared updates about the sequel of the 2022 fantasy comedy film, 'Hocus Pocus 2', directed by Anne Fletcher, reported People.

'Hocus Pocus 2' is a sequel to 'Hocus Pocus', a 1993 fantasy comedy film directed by Kenny Ortega from a screenplay by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, and a story by David Kirschner and Garris.

Disney announced 'Hocus Pocus 3' was in development two years ago. "No more developments, other than we would like to do it," said Parker, as per the outlet.

"We would like to do it, and we've been having some conversations," added the actress, who played Sarah Sanderson opposite onscreen sisters Winifred 'Winnie' Sanderson (Bette Midler) and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) in 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2', reported People.

In an interview in 2023, the president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Production, Sean Bailey, shared that the third Hocus Pocus film was in development.

Jen D'Angelo, the 'Hocus Pocus 2' screenwriter, said in October 2023," that we are able to explore every aspect of these stories and take these characters on a bunch of fun adventures," reported People.

D'Angelo added, "3 is still very much in the early stages; we don't really know what it is."

"I want to do right by the fans, and I definitely want to keep in mind what they want to see," she continued, "but at the same time, I feel like movies can go slightly awry when they're only catering to the fans and trying to check off a list, like, 'We got this and this, so the fans should be happy', " according to People.

Midler shared in July 2024 that she is aware of a script that "should be forthcoming," however, she also added that, "I haven't been paying much attention," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor