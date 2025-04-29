'Weapons' trailer: Josh Brolin, Julia Garner find themselves caught in terrifying mystery

Washington [US], April 29 : The makers of the film starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, 'Weapons', unveiled the trailer for the horror film.

'Weapons' is an upcoming American horror film written, produced, and directed by Zach Cregger. It follows a small community after 17 kids mysteriously disappear overnight. In their new thriller Weapons, Josh Brolin and Julia Garner are caught up in a terrible mystery.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJCCfeBppYL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance," reads an official synopsis for Weapons, according to People.

The new trailer opens with an elementary school scene along with a child's voiceover narrating, "This is a true story that happened in my town. So this one Wednesday is like a normal day for the whole school, but today was different."

"Every other class had all their kids, but Mrs. Gandy's room was totally empty. And do you know why? Because the night before, at 2:17 in the morning, every kid woke up, got out of bed, walked downstairs and into the dark," the child continued. "And they never came back," as per the outlet.

In the clip, the characters played by Brolin and Garner are then seen trying to unravel the mystery. Brolin's character addresses a group of anxious parents, "I don't understand at all. Why just her classroom? Why only hers?!"

An initial teaser for the movie released on April 21 showed children running out of homes in a suburban neighborhoods the middle of the night as Brolin's character is heard discussing the situation with someone else, according to People.

'Weapons' is in theatres on August 8.

