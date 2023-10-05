"Wear helmet, strap it properly": Sonu Sood participates in road safety awareness campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has received a lot of attention for his humanitarian initiatives, recently took part in a road and traffic awareness campaign with Dr Ravinder Singal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police in Mumbai.

Sood said that it is important to follow traffic rules and wear a helmet while travelling for one's safety.

On traffic awareness, he told ANI, "I think road safety is very important as it is not just for us but for our family and others. Wear a helmet and strap it properly and set an example for others of how important it is."

Coming back to Sonu's work front, 'Fateh' stands as a thrilling action-packed film that has already ignited anticipation due to its captivating storyline and the involvement of Hollywood stunt coordinators. The conclusion of the San Francisco shoot adds another layer of excitement.

The breathtaking backdrop of San Francisco has seamlessly enhanced the film's crucial action sequences and dramatic moments. 'Fateh' is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the Covid-pandemic.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Shivjyoti Rajput, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film.

