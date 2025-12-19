Web series 'LBW' featuring Vikranth in the lead to release on January 1

Chennai, Dec 19 The makers of the web series ‘LBW – Love Beyond Wicket’, directed by Ganesh Karthikeyan and featuring actor Vikranth in the lead, have now announced that the eagerly-awaited Tamil web series would start streaming from January 1 next year.

The cricket-based web series is to be streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

The series, a Hotstar Specials, will mark Vikranth's OTT debut. Interestingly, Vikranth is a highly rated cricketer in real life as well and has often shown his cricketing abilities during Cricket Celebrity League (CCL) matches.

Produced by Atele Factory, the makers behind the blockbuster series 'Heartbeat', 'LBW' is set to premiere on January 1, 2026.

The makers of the series also released a new promo. From the newly released launch promo, 'LBW – Love Beyond Wicket' unfolds the story of Rangan, a once-promising cricketer whose career never took flight.

Now a reluctant coach, Rangan is tasked with training an underdog team in a struggling cricket academy, determined to revive its lost legacy. Set against the backdrop of grassroots cricket, the series blends sport, emotion, ambition, and redemption, capturing what it truly means to fight for a second chance—both on and off the field.

Speaking about his association with the series, Vikranth Santhosh shared, “This is my first association with JioHotstar, and to make my OTT debut with a series rooted in cricket makes it even more special. Cricket has always been very close to my heart, and 'LBW 'allowed me to explore that connection in a deeply emotional way. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this journey.”

Written by Aruna Rakhee and directed by Ganesh Karthikeyan, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Sindhu Shyam, Niyathi, Harish, Ayaz Khan, Akshatha, Naveen, Nikhil Nair, and Viswa Mithran, among others.

With its grounded storytelling and relatable characters, 'LBW – Love Beyond Wicket' promises to be a heartfelt sports drama that resonates with viewers across generations.

