Web series 'Space Gen - Chandrayaan' to chronicle India's landmark Lunar missions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : India's historic journey to the Moon is set to be brought to the screen with 'Space Gen - Chandrayaan', an upcoming JioHotstar series that focuses on the country's multi-mission lunar exploration programme led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Produced by The Viral Fever, Space Gen - Chandrayaan traces the story of India's lunar programme. Announcing the series on social media, the makers said the show is dedicated to "every Indian who dares to dream and looks up at the Moon".

"Sapne dekhne walon ke liye. Unhe poora karne walon ke liye. Har uss Bharatiya ke liye, jo chaand ki taraf dekhta hai," the caption reads.

The series comes at a time when India's space achievements have drawn worldwide attention, particularly after the success of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023.

People across the country were glued to their screens as India's third lunar mission made its way to the South Pole of the moon and became the first country to do so.

'Space Gen - Chandrayaan' will stream on JioHotstar.

