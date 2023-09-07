Wedding bells! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s reception invite goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : The much-anticipated wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is just around the corner. The wedding preparations are in full swing.

On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's reception invite went viral on social media.

The reception invite features a rose-gold coloured motif design on a white background with the details of be groom and bride’s family and location.

The card read, “Alka & Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son Raghav And Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023. TAJ Chandigarh.”

A reception will take place in Taj Chandigarh on September 30.

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Earlier the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

