Wednesday Season 2: Know When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Horror Web Series

Jenna Ortega starrer film Wednesday was one of the hit series on Netflix in 2022. The horror drama created a wave among the youth. The song and the hairstyle of Wednesday character became hit among the audience. After successful season one, makers are bringing the second part of the series. This second season will be released on this Wednesday ie. August 6 2025.

Based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams a supernatural mystery comedy series will be released in two parts. Part 1 of Season 2 will be released on August 6, 2025. The second part will be released on Netflix, starting from September 3, 2025.

"Wednesday" has been renewed for Season 2 and will be available in English and Hindi. Created and run by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the upcoming season promises a darker and more intricate storyline with Wednesday Addams facing new adversaries, family issues, and complex relationships at Nevermore Academy. Her psychic abilities will be erratic, and a new headmaster will preside over the school. A trailer hints at Tyler's return in a mental institution, the comeback of family members, and the introduction of new characters like Bruno.