'Wednesday' second season to be released in 2 parts, teaser unveiled

Los Angeles [US], April 23 : Netflix on Wednesday surprised the fans of 'Wednesday' by sharing crucial details about the second season.

Featuring Jenna Ortega, the second season will be launched on the streamer in two parts on August 6 and September 3, as per Variety.

The show follows "Wednesday Addams' years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents."

Ortega, who is also producing the second season, returns as the titular "Addams Family" daughter. She is joined by Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

Tim Burton returns as director alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson.

The streaming giant also unveiled the official teaser of the intriguing show. Have a look at it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0jHMoDHmZw

In the teaser, Wednesday (Ortega) can be seen walking through an airport's security when she sets off the alarm, prompting a TSA agent to alert the teen that she must empty her pockets.

Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo and Frances O'Connor will also be seen in the upcoming season.

