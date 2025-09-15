Weekend Ka Vaar: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek become first contestants to leave Bigg Boss 19 house

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' saw its first eviction, and it turned out to be a shocking double elimination.

This week's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' was hosted by Farah Khan, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The episode saw two contestants, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek, leaving the house after receiving the lowest votes from the audience.

In Sunday's WKV episode, Farah Khan first announced Natalia's name for eviction. Just as the housemates gathered to bid her goodbye, Farah surprised everyone with another twist, revealing that Nagma would also be leaving the house. The announcement left everyone emotional, especially Awez Darbar, who broke down in tears.

Nagma, too, couldn't control her emotions and started crying. The two shared a long hug before her exit. Speaking about her, Awez said emotionally, "She is very strong, and everything I have learned about social media is because of her. Mujhe toh pata bhi nahi tha social media kaisa chalta hai, kya hota hai. I was always focused on my dancing, but she taught me."

Just a couple of hours ago, Nagma, took to her Instagram to share an emotional post on her breif journey in the house.

Her post read, "I never thought i will be out so soon. apologies to my fans if i disappointed them.. I wasn't at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I'll carry with me forever."

"While my journey ends here, my heart is still inside that house with people I love and respect. I'm going to root for my love, Awez, and I can't wait to see him shine the way I know he will. And a big shoutout to some amazing souls inside who made this journey special for me!"

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Contestants, including Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik, continue to race for the trophy. Last week, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha entered the house as the season's first wildcard contestant.

