"Welcome baby girl": Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents to a baby girl.

'DeepVeer' officially confirmed the news with their fans with a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024," the picture read.

After this good news, 'DeepVeer' fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations Deepu and Ranveer."

Another user commented, "Congratulations DeepVeer."

On Saturday, several photos and videos of Deepika went viral on social media as she made her way to the hospital.

Before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday evening.

The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises.

The couple were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Recently, the couple treated fans with their stunning maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart and infinity emojis.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars her husband Ranveer Singh, actors Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.

Ranveer, on the other hand, recently announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Ranveer Singh will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3'.

